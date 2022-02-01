Outlook: Data today include the final Dec manufacturing PMI and JOLTS. Everyone thinks PMIs are what count these days and that’s mostly true, except nowadays Covid has re-sensitized us to the employment situation, especially with payrolls looming. Is there anything in JOLTS to stay the Fed’s hand? No. The Fed has said it’s okay with the unemployment rate and it’s inflation that counts.

The fed funds futures market has now priced in five rate hikes this year. That’s the number agreed up by some of the biggest names– JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs.

At a guess, this is a record. We like the Daily Shot graphic, adapted from Bloomberg. But the chart can’t show that while the professional market was already on a steep expectation slope for all of January, the non-financial world was almost certainly taking longer to catch up. It was only last week that the S&P was catching on. It probably has more catching on to do, too.

Expectations for other countries count, too. We like to joke that the UK leads the US in many economic and financial matters, and it’s not always funny. This time the BoE policy committee meets on Thursday and may well take the bit in its teeth, after a wimpy 15 point hike in December to 0.25%. The faster the BoE lifts rates, the faster it can start QT.

Econoday says the benchmark rate for suspending reinvestment of maturing QE assets is 50 bp, but the bank rate “will need to reach 1.0 percent before the MPC even contemplates outright asset sales (i.e. quantitative tightening, QT) to shrink its balance sheet more rapidly.” We looked up bank rate at Trading Economics. It shows the bank rate has not been over 0.80% in ten years. It hasn’t been over 1% since 2009. Some analysts (who understand UK forwards) say the market is expecting five hikes in the bank rate in the UK, matching the US, but having started with a 10 bp head start.

As in the US, the prospects for major rate changes are in a category by themselves and something not seen in decades. No wonder the sheer scale of it (in both countries) has market players befuddled and even paralyzed. Maybe some of the recession talk is wishful think by those who can’t wrap their heads around a normal rate curve.

The ECB also meets this week and will have to deal with yesterday’s unexpected inflation persistence in Germany, 5.1% when 4.3% was forecast. Even France has 3.3% today when a drop was expected. Apparently, traders are pricing in an ECB rate hike this year, after all, despite the official stance of wait-and-see.

In Australia, the RBA announced the end of bond purchases this week but didn’t change rates and went so far as to warn that “ending the program does not imply a near-term increase in interest rates.” The bank said it won’t raise rates until “actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 percent target range.” Note those words “actual” and “sustainably.” The RBA says it’s too early to attribute sustainability to inflation before supply-side problems get fixed. It’s right, too, but that is cold comfort to fans of the AUD, which is still rising today but probably about to hit a brick wall. Some analysts foresee hikes anyway, but if the RBA repeats, that can change.

While we do not understand the sudden drop in the dollar, the relative interest rate outlooks offer underlying support. Many of the rate changes expected elsewhere are made-up, fictional–whereas the Fed is firm. This should count in the longer run.

