Recently, I have heard a lot of chatter about yields, particularly on the long-end of the curve (10-year and 30-year) not being a lot higher than they currently are. The 10-y sits around 1.31%, off its high of 1.77%, last seen in March and the 30-y around 1.95%, off its high of 2.51%, which was also last seen in March. You can see both the 10’s (white) and 30’s (blue) in the chart below. Since March, yields have been trending lower, and this is with two massive CPI prints behind it! It just doesn’t add up for many people. Most in this camp believe it’s the Fed that is keeping rates from moving a lot higher. But these same people had no complaints when yields were rapidly rising from the beginning of January until the end of March. Everything made sense then, you didn’t hear them complaining about the Fed, but since yields are no longer moving in the direction that supports their inflation narrative, it must be manipulation. You can’t have it both ways, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying.

The Fed didn’t stop buying bonds during this time either, but it didn’t matter what the Fed was doing, because the market moves yields higher when it anticipates higher inflation and growth and moves yields lower when it anticipates lower inflation and growth. It really is that simple. I am going to write a piece more specifically on rates and the Fed, but let’s leave it as is for now.

The question then becomes, what can move yields again to new 2021 highs? Reflation, on the back of massive stimulus, a vaccine rollout, and the reopening of the economy could only get the 10s to 1.77% and the 30s to 2.51%. Not a very strong reflationary period if you ask me. In fact, it’s the weakest one we’ve witnessed since the GFC. And that, is exactly what yields are now pricing in - the fading reflationary environment. The market sees lower growth and inflation around the corner. Economic data suggests that growth already peaked in March 2021. If inflation data doesn’t sustain these high levels beyond the summer, then the highs by the 10s and 30s in March will be the peak for the foreseeable future.

Stimulus, vaccines, reopening of the economy, have all been priced in by the market and out of the three, only stimulus can be repeated. Another stimulus package would have to be even larger than the previous one to have any considerable effects on the economy. However, it doesn’t seem like that is a likely scenario anytime soon. So, what, if anything can drive yields higher? The best argument I have heard is the drawdown of the TGA (Treasury General Account). As the cash runs out in the TGA, the US Treasury will need to issue more bonds than it has been to fund the government’s expenditures. From a supply/demand perspective, more supply should equate to lower bond prices and higher yields. Now, will this alone be enough to generate new highs in yields? I’m not sure but if we are to see persistently high levels of inflation beyond the summer months, on top of additional supply, that could certainly get the job done. But, we will have to wait and see. For now I remain skeptical that yields make new highs again this year. Leading inflation data (some of it has slowed but a lot of it has not) from manufacturing, imports, commodities, etc. over the next few weeks will give us a better idea if the inflationary pressures in the market are enough sustain inflation data at these high levels or if it’s beginning to fade.