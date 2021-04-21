Outlook

If we got a sudden burst of risk aversion yesterday, it would be nice to know why. We have three ideas–the oil price shock, the likely new lockdown in Japan and postponement of the Olympics, and equities throwing a hissy fit. But no sooner did the Euro Stoxx 600 hit a new high than it turned around, for no reason anyone can find except profit-taking and perhaps timidity. The Topix in Japan might be a different kettle of fish.

In the case of the euro, which is always a special case, one factor might be the ECB policy meeting tomorrow. Not much is expected except some happy-talk about the vaccine rollout getting on track and some decent data (like the PMIs). Meanwhile, Canada is imitating Norway and starting to look like one of the first to change forward guidance to a less dovish stance. The BoC can start doing that pretty soon, with paring of asset purchases announced as early as today. Gov Macklem speaks at 11:00 am ET. All the same, the first actual rate hike is put off to late next year. Before the BoC, we get Canadian inflation, likely a big rise to 2.1% (TradingEconomics) or 2.3% (consensus) from 1.1% in Feb.

Keep in mind that a core principle is that a currency tends to track/follow economic growth, if over a long time period. Last week we got the Atlanta Fed GDP Now forecast for Q1 and it’s a whopper–8.3%. We get a fresh one next Monday. Unless some unforeseen catastrophe strikes, markets should lose some anxiety sometime soon on this prospect. Remember, the Atlanta Fed is modelling/extrapolating existing data, not forecasting on the back of the envelope. If the dollar persists in the downmove after this week’s correction, as expected, it would mean the world is counting on growth in the US, allowing risk-on.

In the end, we can’t find a source of renewed risk aversion that accounts for the FX action yesterday. We may fall back on “it’s the pandemic, stupid” and credit the likely postponement of the Olympics as the key driver. Japanese equities already show it and if this is the outcome, the yen should suffer, too.

Tidbits: As the whole world knows by now, the jury verdict is guilty on all three counts for the Minneapolis cop. It’s a watershed moment, but we have had them before and they faded away, like the Ku Klux Klan case in 1987. We don’t get the sentencing for another 8 weeks. The story is front page news around the world and even the financial press.

The overwhelming response is one of relief that this time, American principles were upheld. Now to pass the police reform bill in the Senate that removes partial immunity for cops from murdering people, ending chokeholds, and other needed reform. Bloomberg complains the verdict is not a tipping point until the police reform bill is passed and cases of injustice stop showing up every couple of days. While the legal backbone is needed, of course, we think the tipping point is here–and it takes the form of the average citizen having a phone that takes videos, even children.

If you were unfortunate enough to check Fox amidst the cable channels celebrating the verdict this time, you got people claiming a war against cops and how the trial was nothing more than a drama/show to distract attention from the “real” problems. Oh, dear. Such mean-spiritedness must be exhausting.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!