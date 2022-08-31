US debt to GDP
US equities continue their steep decline.
We have been warning of as much as a 20% decline from current levels. We do this not because we want it to happen, but it is important for investors to be aware of just how high the stakes are here.
The US is clearly stumbling, and the high Jobs Openings numbers are not reflective of a healthy economy.
They scream dysfunction. In fact, this is perhaps the best way to describe the US economy at the moment. Not that this would be popular among Americans, but there is something really going on here.
The whole notion of a return to a new normal that would more closely represent a Nirvana economic outcome had become pervasive through the Great Covid Rally. Driven as it was by quantitative easing and near zero interest rates. This period brought on great wealth creation. Everything went up. Even crypto. Now though, we are in a more ‘reality bites’ economic period and asset price correction.
People seemed to forget that the US economy was not looking that great before Covid. Getting carried away with the idea that free money from the Federal Reserve would power endless wealth for everyone for years to come.
It was all an artificially generated wealth creation period paid for by taxpayers themselves borrowing from their children. This was never going to end well.
On the day, US stocks again struggled to make any real headway to the upside at all, and ended lower. We have already seen a significant fall and the dominant risk must be viewed as being very much to the downside.
The 'new risk is 20% choir' is growing, as more fund managers and traders begin to see through the veil of hype to an economy with high job openings, super inflation, slowing manufacturing and services, flat retail sales, and a Federal Reserve Chairman who is happy if the economy is hurt by his rate hikes. Continuing massive fiscal and trade deficits.
If that is not dysfunctional, I do not know what is.
The USA just partied hard on debt. Did no one expect a hangover?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressures the weekly low at 0.6840
The Australian dollar failed to retain early gains and trades near its weekly low at 0.6840, weighed by a dismal market mood as shown by falling high-yielding equities. Australian manufacturing indexes coming up next.
EURUSD comfortable above parity but making little progress
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, now trading at around 1.0050. Overheating EU inflation and poor US employment-related figures undermined the market mood.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.