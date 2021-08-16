Anthony Cheung Anthony Cheung
Is the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan important for markets? [Video]

ANALYSIS |

- The history of the Taliban in Afghanistan (00:00).

- Taliban have accelerated control during the past few days (2:06).

- Extra 1,000 US troops have been deployed to Kabul (2:49).

- What does his news mean for markets? (3:53).

- What does this mean for US President Joe Biden (5:16).

Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.

Latest Forex Analysis

