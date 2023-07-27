The BoJ has said that it will not announce any tweak to its yield curve control policy ahead of any changes. They will just change it when it considers this the right time. So this has led some investors to long the JPY ahead of the BoJ meetings this year. However, is that view misplaced?
Will the BoJ tweak its policy on Friday?
Firstly, in the argument for a change, deflationary forces seem to be gone. Take a look at the Japanese core inflation print below:
This is a clear indication of rising inflation. However, Governor Ueda has recently said (July 18) that there is ‘still some distance to sustainable achieve 2% inflation target’. So, the inflation picture is not so clear to the BoJ’s Governor as it is too much of the watching world. Surely you would expect the BoJ to at least increase the inflation expectation for Japan if nothing else.
Secondly, the IMF has weighed in on the argument recently that the IMF said that Japan’s inflation risks are to the upside and it recommends that the Bank of Japan should be flexible and move away from its yield curve control program.
Which pairs look vulnerable to a BoJ shift?
If the BoJ does go ahead and tweak its Yield Curve Control policy and/or raise interest rates then the JPY should gain. This should send the GBPJPY, AUDJPY, and USDJPY all lower. However, some analysts see this move as very well-telegraphed and the impact on the JPY may be less than some are expecting. So, the chances of smaller-than-expected JPY moves should be kept in mind. Check out the triangle structure forming on the GBPJPY daily chart. A potential break of that structure lower on a BoJ shift in policy is a key technical picture to be aware of.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1100 ahead of ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, extending gains in the European session. The pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid a broad-based US Dollar weakness and upbeat mood ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2950 on weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high above 1.2950. The ongoing US Dollar retracement from the two-week top acts as a tailwind for the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE warrant some caution for bulls.
Gold price soars as investors see Fed’s July hike as final in current cycle
Gold price (XAU/USD) recovers firmly as investors hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) pushed interest rates higher for the final time this year on Wednesday.
BTC remains unbothered by Fed's diplomatic comments in FOMC
Bitcoin maintains an overall uptrend with critical support at $29,000 as the FOMC decision comes as expected. Ethereum requires a substantial push to surpass $1,873 and break from below the 50-day EMA foothold.
European Central Bank Meeting Preview: Interest rates set to rise by 25 bps
European Central Bank is set to deliver another 25 bps rate hike on Thursday. Lagarde could fan expectations of a September rate hike pause. The ECB decision and Lagarde’s presser likely to ramp up volatility around the Euro.