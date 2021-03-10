The S&P500 is entering into a strong time of year where it tends to see seasonal gains. Over the last 21 years, the S&P500 has risen a total of 17 times between March 12 and April 30, The average return over the last 21 years has been +3.60%. The maximum profit was a large +17.41% last year. The largest loss has been -7.61% in 2002.

Will the stimulus package out of the US of $1.9 trillion support the S&P500 higher again for this upcoming period Or are stocks markets overbought as it is?

Trade Risks: The current sell-off on rising US 10 year bond yields could accelerate moves to the downside in global stocks and remains a risk going forward.

