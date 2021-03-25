Is the S&P 500 facing a pullback in Q2?

U.S. equity markets have been on a veritable tear over the past 12 months largely in reaction to continued stimulus and ongoing asset purchases by the Federal Reserve. A cursory review of the weekly charts for the index demonstrates and almost linear trend which defies reason and the generally lack of persistent GDP growth in the broader economy. However, there could be some storm clouds on the horizon as the latest institutional position data signals a warning.

According to Deutsche Bank’s Chief Strategist, real time institutional positioning now puts the index in the 92nd percentile which suggests that a change could be in the wind given that almost all of the major investors are now `committed’. Subsequently, this would imply that we could see a medium term pull back given the historical levels of positioning.

The reality is that linearity rarely occurs for ever and this is especially the case in a fickle market such as U.S. equities. Equity prices have largely soared due to money seeking ‘yield’ and having almost no where else to trickle out to other than emerging markets where risk is significantly increased. Therefore, we have a situation where equity prices have largely risen along with the Fed’s injections.

However, such a meteoric and implausible rise can only go so far and we are now reaching the extent as to which monetary expansion can support a bullish equity trend. The question remains as to where the turning point will be but, given the current positioning, it would seem likely that we will see a peak market around the middle part of Q2. At this juncture, expect a significant pullback to occur, in the range of 5% to 10%, before equity markets regain some momentum.

Ultimately, the S&P 500 is likely to retain a long-term bullish trend for as long as the Fed continues to stoke the fires of inflation. I expect the key index to finish the year around the 4,100 mark but it is not without risk given that asset prices across various sectors are starting to reach critical levels where fundamental valuations become difficult to justify. Subsequently, there is increasing risk that any such pullback could actually end up being more of a significant market event that has far reaching ramifications for global financial markets.