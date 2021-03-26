After a stellar start to the month, Silver prices pulled back on Friday amid a strong U.S. dollar and end of quarter profit-taking.

A feature in the market place this week has been Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speeches before Congress to testify on pandemic relief and the economy.

On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell praised U.S economic progress and hinted at a potential rollback of asset purchases.

"As we make substantial further progress toward our goals, we'll gradually roll back the amount of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities we've bought”.

Despite Jerome Powell comments, traders are still not completely convinced about the robustness of the U.S economic recovery and remains cautious.

Unprecedented global stimulus measures, soaring government debt and ultra-loose monetary policies from central banks across the world, should likely remain extremely supportive for Silver prices throughout 2021 and beyond.

Any pull backs in Silver prices around the $24-$25 level, should be viewed as buying opportunities.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: