The bullish case for the NZD
Inflation is rising (like almost everywhere). New Zealand Q3 inflation has risen at its fastest pace in 10 years with the annual inflation rate moving up to 4.9% from 3.3% in the second quarter.
Jobs are good (but note Governor Orr’s comments)
The unemployment rate is down to near record lows at 3.4%. Employment up 2% and the participation rate higher too. The only caveat to this is that Governor Orr said that the jobs data was extremely volatile at present.
ANZ & Westpac see the bullish case
ANZ is forecasting the RBNZ to raise interest rates to a 2.0% neutral rate by the end of 2022. Westpac revises their RBNZ forecast higher seeing its peak at 3.0% in 2023 vs their previous forecast of it peaking at 2.0%. The chances of a 50bps rate hike on November 24 must be increasing now.
The divergence between the RBNZ and the BoJ
The huge fall in the JPY has been due to all the world’s central banks being expected to raise interest rates to counter surging inflation. The one central bank that is not expected to respond is the BoJ. This means that the divergence remains in place between the BoJ and the RBNZ. This favours medium-term NZDJPY buying.
Don’t forget the strong seasonal pattern in place for the NZDJPY below.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches fresh 2021 low below 1.1520 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its weakest level of 2021 below 1.1520 on Friday after the US jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 531,000 in October, surpassing the market consensus of 425,000.
GBP/USD holds near mid-1.3400s, broad-based dollar strength limits rebound
GBP/USD extended its slide toward 1.3400 on Friday before staging a rebound in the early American session. With the greenback preserving its strength against rivals on the upbeat October jobs report, the pair is consolidating its losses around mid-1.3400s.
Gold fluctuates wildly after US NFP data, stays below $1,800
Gold plunged to a fresh daily low of $1,785 with the initial market reaction to the US October jobs report but managed to erase its losses. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 531,000 in October, compared to analysts' forecast of 425,000, and gold trades in the daily range below $1,800.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Experts are investigating whale wallet movements to account for the recent drop in SHIB price across spot exchanges. Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies DOGE and SHIB kicked off the alt season before SHIB consolidation started. Shiba Inu market capitalization has dropped, and SHIB has slipped to rank 11.
Why will Tesla stock fall?
Tesla has yet to retreat from its lofty perch, but with a host of options expiries today, surely it cannot be too far away now. Options and obviously call options have been the main driver of the move in Tesla shares with huge buying of the $1,000 and $1,200 strikes expiring today.