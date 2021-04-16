Unspectacular meeting of ECB governing council

Next week's meeting of the Governing Council will not bring any new decisions. The focus should be on further statements on the objective of ensuring favorable financing conditions. In the press conference, President Lagarde will explain in more detail the quarterly evaluation of the extent of securities purchases under PEPP on the basis of the inflation outlook. This new procedure was already established at the last meeting and was outlined in the accounts (see Week Ahead of April 9).

Is the mood among service providers brightening further?

The first flash estimate of purchasing manager sentiment in the Eurozone, Germany and France for April will be published next week (April 23). In March, manufacturing sentiment rose unexpectedly to a multi-year high. Manufacturing, especially in Germany, continues to benefit from strong global demand. Among other things, this has already triggered increases in investment among the companies surveyed. Encouragingly, the sentiment of service providers also improved substantially for the first time in March. The acceleration of the pace of the current vaccination campaign has significantly improved the outlook of these companies in particular. As a result, companies in the service sector expect a gradual end to the current restrictive measures in the coming months.

In the manufacturing sector, further improvement in sentiment is hardly possible after the multi-year highs in March. At the global level, the significant increase in COVID-19 infections in some emerging markets is temporarily clouding the outlook. In the services sector, however, a further slight brightening of sentiment is possible in April. Country-level data shows that the pace of vaccination in the four largest Eurozone countries has accelerated significantly in recent weeks. By mid-April, about 17% of the Eurozone population had received at least one vaccination dose. Per 100 inhabitants of a country, the daily vaccination rate now amounts to 0.6 persons. If vaccination continues at this rate, by the end of the second quarter, around50% of the Eurozone population could have received at least one vaccination dose.

Fortunately, 50mn additional vaccine doses are already being made available to the EU by BioNTech Pfizer in the current second quarter. This will provide an additional boost to the vaccination campaign in all countries in a timely manner. Thanks to the acceleration of the pace of vaccination in all Eurozone countries, gradual relaxation in restrictions on services should take place over the coming weeks. Thanks to continuously rising vaccination rates, this relaxation should then also be sustainable. We, therefore, expect a dynamic recovery of the Eurozone economy in 2Q and 3Q

German constitutional court judges still have to rule on community EU funding

With the presentation of the financing plan for the Next Generation EU recovery plan this week, preparations are underway within the EU for a historic stimulus package. The EUR 750bnstimulus package (indexed at 2018 prices) is intended not only to be a pillar of economic recovery after the pandemic but also to accelerate structural change and counteract divergence in the Union.

However, the European package is not yet fully on track. For this to happen, all national parliaments must ratify the Own Resources Decision, which regulates joint borrowing. This seems to be a relatively calculable risk. In Germany, however, it is in the hands of the judges of the Federal Constitutional Court; the law has already passed the Bundestag. The Federal Constitutional Court has granted an urgent application linked to a constitutional complaint and has forbidden the German President to sign the law by means of a hanging order. Otherwise, in the court’s view, an irreversible state of affairs would have arisen before the constitutionality was examined.

Thus, preparations for the Next Generation EU plan have stuttered for once, but this does not necessarily mean a delay. After all, other countries still have to ratify the Own Resources Decision, and the procedure does not envisage spending under the package until the second half of the year anyway. First, the national plans have to be submitted and approved. The end of April is the deadline for submitting the reconstruction and resilience plans. After that, evaluation by the Commission will take place within two months at the latest, followed by approval by the Council within four weeks, which would thus be at the end of July.

The markets do not expect the German Constitutional Court to bring down Next Generation EU. This is probably due to the fact that the financing and thus the extent of liability is precisely defined, and the EU treaties provide for the possibility of taking on joint debt in exceptional cases such as natural disasters. However, if the German Federal Constitutional Court decides otherwise, it will depend on what conditions are set. In the decision on the ECB's securities purchases in 2020, these were relatively easy to fulfil in order to establish constitutionality. When the Federal Constitutional Court will decide is currently not known, so any final certainty will be some time coming

