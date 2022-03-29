In today's live stream, Mike Venezia is taking some profits from two weeks ago, but staying long most positions. He sees very little overhead resistance here and his call positions extend into June. Dale added, if the Dollar has truly peaked a weak dollar will be jet fuel for equities.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather above 0.7500
The AUD/USD pair hovers near a five-month high struck on Monday, underpinned by a weaker greenback despite the deterioration in markets mood. AUD/USD consolidates in a tight range above 0.7500, waiting for a fresh catalyst to take the YTD highs.
EUR/USD holds onto daily gains around 1.1150
EUR/USD rose sharply on Wednesday amid broad US dollar weakness and reached a fresh 4-week high during the New York session at 1.1170. The pair holds onto decent gains around 1.1150 into Thursday’s Asian session as investors continue to focus on Russia – Ukraine negotiations.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
Why the $3,500 resistance level is the biggest challenge for Ethereum
Ethereum price action looks poised to take a breather before continuing its spectacular run. After two consecutive days of late-session selling pressure, buyers appear apprehensive for the first time in over three weeks.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday