Over the past week US dollar has lost ground in five major pairs.

From its March high the dollar is down across the board.

USD/JPY is at parity from March 2, EUR/USD and AUD/USD within one hundred points.

Markets rode several waves of panic in March taking the US dollar to multi-year highs and in some cases lows, as equity and currency markets adjusted at speed to the catastrophe that has overtaken the global economy.

But over the past week a calm of sorts has returned to currencies with restricted ranges and low volatility when compared to the past four weeks as the dollar has shed some of its safety premium. The USD/JPY closed on Monday within points of where it began March and the aussie and euro are within a figure of their March 2 open.

Only the sterling and the Canadian dollar are at a distance from their early March levels and each have specific considerations. In the UK the overlooked but still active Brexit negotiations with the EU and for Canada the impact of the collapse of oil prices on its resource based economy.

For the five majors against the dollar their lows all came within days of each other, for the aussie and the loonie on March 19th, the sterling on the 20th, the euro on the 23rd and the yen on the 24th.



US economic and pandemic estimates

As the pandemic expanded in Europe and then the United States in the early weeks of March speculation on the spread of the disease and the economic impact were operating, especially for the United States, on models that predicted from 100,000 to 240,000 deaths and 1,000,000 weekly unemployment claims in the week of March 20th due on March 26th.

Both figures were wildly off the mark but in the two weeks leading up to the 26th initial claims uncertainty on the economic damage and the unknown prognosis of the virus were the chief motivations in seeking refuge in the dollar and safety in US Treasuries.



Initial jobless claims

The filings for initial jobless claims on the 26th were more than three times the estimate at 3.283 million. The same was true the following week April 2 with a 3.5 million estimate and 6.648 million produced. Forecasters thought to learn from the underestimates last week increasing the median projection to 5.250 million, and still the number was higher at 6.606 million and the prior week was revised to 6.867 million. In three weeks 16.756 million people had lost their jobs, an astonishing 10% of the US workforce.

Any uncertainty about the extent of the American labor market debacle was over. It was hard to imagine a worse result short of atomic war. European and Japanese workers might fare equally poorly but those figures are not due for several weeks. In an economy as dependent on consumption as the United States, the coming economic figures from retail sales to durable goods and GDP must reflect the anticipated collapse in consumer spending.

The uncertainty that had supported the safety trade to the dollar was ended in the most negative manner possible for the US currency.

The second set of statistics were the evolving projections on the spread of the virus and fatalities in the United States and in Europe.



Coronavirus estimates

The original numbers quoted above from the University of Washington were revised lower several times with the current estimate of about 62,000 deaths putting the virus roughly equal with the 2018-2019 flu season which caused 61,200 fatalities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In Italy, Spain and elsewhere the first signs emerged about a week ago that the spread of the virus was slowing and several countries are discussing ways to ease the closures and permit people to return to work.

For the dollar the mystery surrounding both crises have given way to modest certainty. On the economic side to the surety of a steep downturn in the US and around the world in April and likely for the quarter and on the viral side to a gradual retreat of the pandemic and slow return of employment and normal life.

Knowledge began to replace uncertainty with the US jobless claims on March 26th, it is no coincidence that the dollar reversal began at about the same time.