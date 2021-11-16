Outlook: We get US retail sales today, likely a decent recovery to about 1.2% (TradingEconomics) from 0.7% last time. This might mitigate the collapse in the University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index, which is not matched, by the way, by the Conference Board’s reading but had a crippling effect at the time. We also get industrial production.

We can never entirely forget the “high frequency” data but we may well come up with a more useful outlook if we can just wrap our heads around the strange bond market. Luckily, the WSJ decided (a bit late) to address the divergences that we have been struggling to understand. The article starts out with this: “The market is saying that the Federal Reserve is going to be raising rates sooner and faster than the central bank itself thinks it will. But the market is also saying that rates won’t go as high as the Fed eventually thinks they will.

“Say what?”

In a nutshell, the Fed sees maybe one hike at year0end next year, but the market, based on the notoriously inaccurate Fed funds futures, sees a strong probability (over 80%) of two hikes by end-year 2022, up from 22% at tend-Sept. In fact, the probability of three hikes by end-2022 is now over 50%.

So, the market expects the Fed to act aggressively next year. “But after that, the script switches. Long-term interest rates, which are supposed to reflect investor forecasts of what overnight rates will average over the years, remain low, with the 10-year Treasury lately yielding 1.58%. A Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco model based on Treasury yields and estimates of “term premia–the fudge factors investors build into Treasury prices as insurance against the risk their rate forecasts are wrong–puts overnight rates at around 1.4% at the end of 2024 and remaining around there through 2031.

“By contrast, Fed policymakers project their target on overnight rates will rise to 1.75% at the end of 2024. And over the long haul, they think it will rise to 2.5%.”

In other words, the market thinks the Fed will overreact to the persistence of inflation and act too much and too early, putting the kybosh on the economy. “Put otherwise, the market thinks that Fed policymakers should stick with their projections and raise rates slowly. But the market also reckons the Fed will make a mistake and raise rates too quickly.”

The long-term yield is affected by any number of things in addition to inflation, including other countries’ yields, “hedging needs” and the availability of safe-havens. But “Short-term interest-rate futures can over-adjust to changes in expectations as investors get flushed out of positions.

“The market might be smarter than anyone forecaster or the Federal Reserve when it comes to where rates are going. Unfortunately, it isn’t easy figuring out what the market is trying to say.”

On the whole, the FX market looks to the 10-year to the exclusion of other tenors. A mismatch between sentiment in the short-end and the longer end is of little interest. The differential between the US and German 10-year has been a decent leader for the EUR/USD in recent months. See the chart from Morgan Stanley, which warns that if the ECB starts getting more hawkish at the Dec meeting can upset the apple carts. MS also warns against the euro being pretty far extended on big short positions. Still, on the relative economic performance and the yield diff, it forecasts 1.1200 in the near future. Being economists and not traders, they don’t mention the inevitable pushback. For that, we like the B band or standard error channel or even the Ichimoku cloud.

Tidbit: One reason we are not worried too much about inflation derailing the stock market: according to the WSJ, “Nearly two out of three of the biggest U.S. publicly traded companies have reported fatter profit margins so far this year than they did over the same stretch of 2019, before the Covid-19 outbreak, data from FactSet show. Nearly 100 of these giants have booked 2021 profit margins–the share of each dollar of sales a company can pocket–that is at least 50% above 2019 levels.”

We can’t know how much is opportunistic and what’s plain old-fashioned price gouging. Oxford Economists chief economist says “a measure of profits for all U.S. corporations, as a share of gross domestic product, in the second quarter of this year was the second-highest recorded since 1960. One quarter in 2012 came in slightly higher than this year.” We need to remember that really hot demand is behind all this, and you don’t get stagnation when demand is rip-roaring.

Pay attention to the Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast for Q4 when it gets revised today. On Nov 10, it was a whopping 8.2%. Assuming it remains on the high side, stock market gains can follow the assumption of good earnings, too. Not to sound like a broken record, but former TreasSec Summers’ persistent warnings of stagflation can’t hold water without the “stagnation” part.

Tidbit 2: We stumbled on an article by the always-useful Mark Hulbert at MarketWatch with the alluring title “Here’s how stocks, gold, TIPS, and specialized ETFs stack up as inflation fighters.” It starts with the dismal sentence “The perfect inflation hedge hasn’t been found.”

This is a keeper article and especially its chart. In a nutshell, you want the hedge to go up in both the short and long term when inflation goes up, and equities meet the long-term criterion but tend to go down in the short run--an inverse correlation. Gold often meets the short-term goal but is not helpful over the long run. “The correlation coefficient between monthly changes in gold bullion and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is just 0.12 since 1970….If gold were perfectly correlated with inflation, of course, this coefficient would be 1.0. On the other hand, gold over the long term hasn’t produced a real return as good as stocks: Over the past 50 years, the S&P 500’s annualized total return has been three percentage points better than gold. In other words, gold does a better job satisfying one of the ideal inflation hedge’s two goals while doing a worse job on the other.”

TIPS also works in the short run but not the long run. For example, the real yield today is negative. As for inflation-targeting exchange-traded funds, they mostly come up short. FactorResearch in London shows “the correlations of these ETFs with the CPI are surprisingly low, and the funds have a spotty record at best of producing positive real returns.”

Hulbert also analyzes expected inflation as well as actual, using the Cleveland Fed. “The correlation coefficient, in this case, was 0.12, worse than the 0.14 figure that emerged when focusing on realized inflation. Another inflation-focused ETF is the ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF RINF, +0.76%, which was created in January 2012. Since then it has lagged the Consumer Price Index by 2.8 annualized percentage points, with a return of minus 0.8% annualized versus plus 2.0% for the CPI.”

Hulbert’s conclusion–nothing satisfies both the short and long-term goals. You can’t have both. Pick one.

