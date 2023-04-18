Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 101.420.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 80.65.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 129.23.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 57 ticks Higher and trading at 4191.00.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 2013.40. Gold is 64 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Building Permits are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Housing Starts are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 8:30 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a Low. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 8:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/17/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/17/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw little evidence of correlation Monday morning. The markets veered to the Upside as the Dow closed 101 points Higher and the other indices veered to the upside as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we didn't have much in the way of economic reports with only the Empire State Manufacturing Index as a report that exceeded expectation. The number went from a negative 25% in the previous period to a gain of 10.8 percent. This news was enough to drive the markets HIgher as the Dow finished the day over 100 points HIgher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we are equally light as we have Building Permits and Housing Starts; both of which are Major and proven market movers. Will this continue the Upside trend we witnessed yesterday? As in all things, only time will tell.