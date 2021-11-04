I wrote a couple of months back that when the analyst start to talk of 5 to 10% “stock market corrections by year-end” its time to buy. See article from Sep 14th Markets can remain irrational, longer than you can remain solvent.
And so it has happened! We had our small correction. Global stocks are now back in a massive state of ‘RISK ON”. The Dow 30 has seen 5 straight days of new gains taking the index to all-time highs. The Nasdaq moves into the seventh straight day of green candles, making fresh highs daily. The Fed just delivered a reasonably dovish taper announcement fuelling this flight to risk. Yet, despite this move to risk, the currency markets appear out of sync. We usually see ‘risk on’ delivery money flows into the beta, commodity currencies such as the AUD, the CAD and the NZD, with negative outflows of the low yielding, safe-haven currencies like the JPY and the CHF. But the reverse is happening. The strongest of all currencies at the time of writing continues to be the JPY and the CHF. But for how long? The recent election in Japan favours the continuation of the huge stimulus into their economy. There appears no let-up in sight. Mediocre Japanese PMI reads, compared to that of the US, also add to the case of a topping out of the Japanese Yen.
Tomorrow’s Non-farm payroll could be the catalyst for a JPY reversal. The daily USDJPY chart shows clear price fatigue with lower highs and high wicked candles. If the reads come in, even close to the 450K expected I would expect the USD to win the current battle and the pair reverse back to the 112 zone in the following days. A break of the 113.50 support zone could be our early clues of the move lower.
