I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at Gold (XAUAUD), Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD.
Yesterday we showed how the USD was getting stronger based on Fundamental Analysis.
Today, let’s take a look at some Technical Analysis signs that this might be coming to an end.
Firstly, we see price action on NZDUSD bouncing off the upper trend line and the stochastic oscillator crossing and trying to turn down from overbought.
We see a similar situation with EURUSD with the stochastic oscillator already turning down.
Again, on AUDUSD we see the same story.
However, beware!
If we move out to the daily chart we see a long uptrend and a pullback in the shape of a falling wedge which is usually a bullish sign.
We have the same story with EURUSD.
And again on NZDUSD where price action has reached this level of support.
Last week we spotted this Falling Wedge on Gold and price action seems to be trying to break out of it, to the upside.
This seems to be occurring on XAUAUD as well with price action breaking the Falling Wedge that we spotted a couple of weeks ago.
Also, the stochastic oscillator has turned up from oversold and a new uptrend may be starting.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes Premium
EUR/USD extends its decline following the release of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting Minutes. The document shows a few participants favored a 50 bps rate hike, while some believed there was an elevated risk of a recession in 2023.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD
GBP/USD trades sub-1.2100 with attempts to regain the figure being quickly reverted. The sour tone of equities and hawkish lines within the FOMC Minutes maintain financial markets in risk-off mode.
Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830 Premium
Financial markets struggled for a clear direction early Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. XAU/USD peaked at $1,845.99 a troy ounce mid-European session but quickly retreated amid prevalent US Dollar demand. The bright metal currently trades around $1,835, unchanged on the day.
Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues
Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.