One index that is still to capture its pre-COVID highs in the FTSE 100. US indexes are highly valued and some analysts are seeing better opportunities in the European indexes. Part of the reason for the depressed FTSE 100 is the hangover from Brexit fears. So, is this a good time to buy the FTSE 100?

Over the last 15 years, the FTSE 100 has risen 80% of the time between August 24 and December 31 with an average return of +2.65%. The largest gain was in 2010 with a 14.43% gain. The largest loss was in 2008 with a -18.95% loss.

Major trade risks

Any early taper news from Jackson Hole this week could impact this outlook.

Any new COVID-19 variant in the UK could impact this outlook.

