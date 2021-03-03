The FTSE 100 is approaching a strong time of year. With Brexit in the background, the UK having vaccinated around 1/3 of its population, and large stimulus packages set to be released around the world equity markets should find dip buyers.
Over the last 21 years, the FTSE 100 has gained 14 times. The FTSE 100 usually has a strong time of year between 15 March and 01 May gaining an average +2.67%. Last year the FTSE 100 gained over +11.00% during this period. The largest loss was in 2010 with a -3.27% loss.
Trade Risks: A sharp rise in US 10 year yields could cause the US and global stock sell-off. Risk-off tones entering the market is the main risk at the moment.
