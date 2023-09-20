Watch the video extracted from the live session on 19 Sep 2023 below to find out the following:
-
How to interpret the volume spike.
-
Why the upthrust is bearish.
-
The key support level for the S&P 500
-
How could the FOMC surprise the market?
-
And a lot more.
The bullish vs. bearish setup is 292 to 201 from the screenshot of my stock screener below pointing to a positive market environment.
Market breadth still points to a pullback. This is not an easy money environment for aggressive trading. Be defensive in terms of your stop loss, position size and percentage of risk taken if you are trading.
