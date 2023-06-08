S&P 500 was driven lower by a very quick tech reversal that took communications with discritionaries along. That utilities upswing wasn‘t a good sign, and the divergence to staples and financials was stark. No matter how well formerly lagging sectors did, first the low 4,280s and then 4,271 gave.
More overnight downside followed, yet when I‘d see communications with discretionaries starting to hold up, that would be as good an omen of relenting Fed as the rising unemployment claims bets indicate. Let‘s forget now hard macro data of declining same store sales, rising credit card balances, tightening lending standards wtih fresh Treasuries issuance – and keep focused on still very, very expansive fiscal policy, stock market greed and VIX complacency.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 5 of them.
The shape of rotations shows that mostly Big Tech suffered yesterday, while Russell 2000 and RSP improvements give some mileage to the argument that poor breadth would catch up and even out. Not so fast, but the case for cautious optimism returning, is here.
Credit markets
As bad HYG selling was, it could have been worse, on higher volume. Still looking for a risk-off day posture in bonds, but it‘ll start improving – the bets on Jun pause are irresistible.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0800 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD extended its daily advance and climbed above 1.0750 in the American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a significant 28,000 increase in the weekly jobless claims, the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure, providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2500 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar is having a hard time finding demand as investors lean toward a no change in the Fed's policy rate next week following the disappointing jobless claims data.
Gold rebounds above $1,960 as US yields retreat
Gold price stretched its rebound and rose above $1,960 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains and retreated below 3.8% after the stronger-than-expected increase in jobless claims, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Two key dates over the SEC request to freeze Binance assets
Crypto exchange Binance must respond to the US Securities Exchange Commission’s (SEC) order to freeze assets tied to its subsidiary Binance.US by June 12, ahead of a court hearing about the case on June 13, according to the D.C. district court schedule.
MULN still bottomless, slide reaches $0.50
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock is trading at $0.5050 on Thursday pre-market trading at the time of writing, which would set a new all-time when Wall Street opens its session.