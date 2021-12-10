GBP: Interest Rate Meeting, Dec 16: Expectations are that there will be no interest rate hikes from the BoE next week. However, if they do surprise markets expect a sudden downside in the EURGBP as Christine Lagarde has said that interest rates will not rise in the eurozone next year as inflation is transitory.

AUD: Interest Rate Meeting, Dec 07: The RBA spoke loudly this week by their silence. They are not dovish. Furthermore, they downplayed the Omicron variant risk and RBA watcher McCrann said there could be a rate rise as soon as early next year.

There are two major macro narratives in play right now and both have caused heightened market volatility. Firstly, Omicron uncertainty. Although not clear, early indications show that Omicron seems to be more transmissible, but less deadly. This allowed risk assets to halt their falls on Tuesday. Secondly, is the Fed moving too fast on rate hikes? Eurodollar futures have around 3 hikes priced in for next year. In 2018 the Fed was perceived to be too aggressive, too quickly and that brought about a 20% drop in the S&P500. Watch out for the Fed meeting next week to see exactly how hawkish or dovish the Fed really are.

