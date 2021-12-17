CAD: GDP & Omicron risk, Dec 23: The Canadian GDP print will show how well the Canadian economy is set to fight any Omicron risk alongside the recent floods out of British Columbia. Can the CAD stage a come back for next year and could this GDP print help set the stage?

USD: Interest Rate Meeting, Dec 15: The Fed has doubled the pace of asset purchases and signalled three rate hikes for 2022. However, the USD sold off after the meeting in a ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact response’. This also boosted gold as break-even inflation rates fell helping real yields to fall too.

With over 20 central banks having their rate meetings taking place this week it has been a rollercoaster. The Fed kicked off the major central banks with a more hawkish decision that projected three rate hikes for 2022. Then the SNB left rates unchanged, the BoE hiked rates, and the ECB kept rates unchanged but signposted the end of their QE program. In the middle of this hectic week, the Turkish central bank announced a rate cut of 100 bps. That was even though Inflation is currently above 20% in Turkey. Why did they do this? It was because of President’s Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that high-interest rates actually cause inflation. What a week!

High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.