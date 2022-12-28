Outlook: The data today is pending home sales, not likely to move anything.

One of the few “looking forward” articles today is one from the FT, which surveyed 37 economists and found 90% consider the eurozone already in recession and likely “to shrink next year as high inflation and potential energy shortages drag down output and trigger a reversal in the fortunes of the labour market.”

Energy supply is key and will likely determine the extent of the damage, although weather is also key. This year the weather has been mild and stockpiles were buttressed ahead of time, so this year Europe is past the worst of the energy crisis. But next year could bring the dreaded rationing.

The most interesting of the forecasts is not the numbers per se, but the divergence from official forecasts. See the chart. The EC has a forecast of +0.3% and the ECB, +0.5%, but the private economists see a contraction of 0.1%. On other matters, the economist expect inflation to be higher for longer than official forecasts, while wages will rise by more (4.4%) and unemployment will be in the middle at 7.1% vs. 7.2% by the EC and 6.9% by the ECB. We’re not mentioning the inflation divergences because the whole shebang depends on oil and gas, and so these forecasts are just so much hot air.

Let’s say it again: the US is food and energy independent. Europe is not. Why the euro should be rising is economic nonsense and forecasts of the dollar demise are baseless except for that unproved idea of rate cuts starting about a year from now (still leaving the US with the only positive real rate of return among the majors).

Tidbit: To return to the housing market: Our hackles go up when analysts speak of the rise in the cost of borrowing (as for houses) as some kind of comeuppance to silly fools who know no economic history and couldn’t identify that free and cheap money was an aberration, not their birthright. When rates are super-low, real property always goes up. All through history, this is what has happened. Not-so-real properties, like equities, go up, too.

Whether we should see those price gains as a “Bubble” is not clear. We disliked Greenspan’s cavalier attitude toward stock market bubbles back in the day. He said you can only tell it was a bubble after it bursts. He was right. We can probably say house prices in San Francisco are a bit bubbly, but only since Q4 2021, when prices reached the level last seen in 2018. That’s only one year ago. If prices fall back to the same slope/trajectory as before, can we honestly say this was a burst bubble?

After all, San Francisco and surrounds have severe geographical limitations (and government regs) that reduce the ability of suppliers to satisfy demand. It’s the second-most densely populated city after New York.

See the population chart. The bottom chart is a UN projection that we left in in order to show the dates are comparable to the Fred house price chart. This is a little superficial and sketchy, but adequate to the task: That the current drop is so sharp may give pause, but it sure looks like San Francisco house prices track population change rather well.

So, much–not all, but much--talk of bubbles is journalistic hyperbole. Of course, the Fred home price chart and population chart are not very good because the data is mostly extrapolation, but in addition, a lot has to do with the mode of presentation, especially when the data is shown in index form as in the Fred chart. Which starting date? Squish the data closer together and you get something that looks more like a bubble.

We stumbled upon a site named that has a ton of Shiller charts you can play with. This site’s home price appreciation chart looks a whole lot more like a bubble in the process of being burst. Be careful going to this site–you may not emerge again for several hours.

These charts show far more clearly that the rise in home prices was a classic cheap-money event and the current falling prices are the inevitable outcome. There is nothing abnormal in here, and besides, the data is horribly messy, especially when you get to the “shelter” and “rent” aspect of CPI inflation, which is literally guessing by current homeowners, and not a huge number of them, to boot. Bottom line, we can legitimately downgrade housing as an inflationary or deflationary factor. Don’t buy into scare stories.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!