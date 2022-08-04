The EUR/CHF pair is currently in between the key levels around 0.97000–0.97900. We might see a bounce from here up to the next resistance of 0.99500 and even up to the 1.00500 level, in confluence with the 50 MA.
However, the overall trend for the EUR/CHF is seemingly bearish, and we could potentially see a revisit to the key resistances below 0.97000.
One strategy traders might consider is to try to catch the minor downside price action in the smaller timeframes rather than shorting the whole way down.
EUR/CHF 1D, with 50-MA
To implement this strategy, traders might want to look for overbought and oversold zones in the RSI and the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) which can indicate trend reversals.
The CCI is an oscillating indicator which measures the price difference between an instrument’s current price and its moving average (MA) and the standard deviation of the moving average. The CCI settings used in the above chart makes use of a 20-candlestick time period, which is a standard time frame for the CCI. The periods of 30 and 40 are also frequently employed in the CCI since they produce a less volatile indicator of price movements.
The CCI can be used to spot overbought and oversold conditions which is why it can be paired with the RSI for confirmation of this condition. Typically, the CCI is an ideal indicator for predicting the next swing as it registers faster than the RSI and divergences are more easily spotted. Initially, you would want to find divergences between the price action and the CCI, with the RSI used for the final confirmation.
EUR/CHF 4H, with CCI and RSI Indicators
At its current price, after knocking off the 0.97000 support level, the CCI is pointing to the EUR/CHF being in a highly overbought condition. This perspective is in the 4-hour time frame. The RSI is a little less adamant on this note, so entering a short position might be too early.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
