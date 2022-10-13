Germany's announcement of government energy subsidies (‘double whammy’) amounting to EUR 200bn over the next two years has caused tensions at the EU level. The accusation by some countries against Germany is that it is distorting competition by providing large subsidies. The details of the EUR 200bn package are still being discussed. Proposals have been made by the commission responsible for the gas price. These provide for a state takeover of the back payment in December. From March, a maximum price of 12 cents/ KWh is then to be guaranteed for a consumption-based quota for households. For large-scale industry, the procurement price for gas is to be capped at 7 cents from January 2023. This is significantly below the current market price for gas. The costs are to total EUR 96bn by April 2023. The electricity price brake is to function in a similar way, with capped electricity prices for a portion of consumption for households, SMEs and large-scale industry.

The criticism from other EU countries is partly understandable. EUR 200bn is equivalent to just under 5% of Germany's expected 2023 GDP, which would be a very high subsidy by European standards. However, all major EU member states are supporting their economies in the wake of the current energy crisis with (in part) substantial financial resources amounting to around 3% of GDP. For Germany, the period over which this amount is used will depend on the development of market prices, the difference between which and the fixed prices for households and companies will be compensated for within the framework of the quotas. It is therefore quite possible that only part of these funds will be drawn down or will actually be spread over two years. In a scenario of persistently high energy prices, however, Germany would have more funds available than already highly indebted EU countries, where such additional borrowing could cause increased stress on an already very nervous bond market.

The discussion over a coordinated, joint EU approach could thus gain momentum. This could include loans guaranteed jointly by the EU. Naturally, there are different positions on this within the EU. An initially reported openness on the part of the German chancellor to such discussions was denied by officials shortly afterwards. Ultimately, it will depend on how gas and electricity prices develop and thus on the need for subsidies. If prices remain high or even rise again, this will fuel a discussion about joint action by the EU. If, on the other hand, there is further easing on the energy markets, the discussions could soon disappear. Any reduction in the burden on individual states would have a positive effect on sovereign yield spreads.

