Share:

Outlook: The data is not cooperating with the narratives…. The US economy is resilient but not endlessly, viz. services PMI. Germany is an industrial powerhouse but factory orders just crashed. Britain is beset by inflation but construction is way up in big projects, including infrastructure. The Other Dollars are outperforming because their central banks are stamping feet and laying down the law.

We wonder if the slow recovery in activity in China is not about to shoot the moon—data on public transportation, movie seat sales, etc. is indeed showing improvement. In the US, we got a giant rush to buy, buy, buy and then eat, eat, eat after the pandemic miseries. They are taking it more slowly elsewhere. This brings up the question of cyclical behavior and the sad fact that we know practically nothing about it, and in addition get slammed with crackpot ideas that 1929 is upon us again.

Well, no. Comparisons with 2008-09 are not all that useful, either. We didn’t have a European land war then, nor climate change initiatives, not to mention Trump (who might get indicted this week, say the experts).

The point here is that the economies with the sanest and most stable institutions and highest growth tend to deliver the strongest currencies. The rest is noise. A new criterion is willingness and ability to whip inflation, and thus Australia wins the daily prize today. The US is high on that list. Japan is at the bottom. The UK is middling high mostly because of sheer chutzpah. Europe is dragging its heels. As noted below, bond yields don’t tell the story. Relative yields used to be a pretty good indicator of upcoming currency moves and may be doing it again, or at least becoming a bigger factor. Food for thought.

Forecast: If growth and inflation fighting resolve are the currency drivers, the dollar is not toast, after all.

Tidbit: The press has been full of photos of people wearing those reality headgear things, looking like insects. Yesterday Apple brought out its version named the VisionPro at a cost of $3,499, which Reuters says is “more than triple the cost of the priciest headset in Meta's line of mixed and virtual reality devices.” We don’t get it. Reality is hard enough to grasp and to learn. And what sane person would spend $3500 for what is not all that different from an engrossing movie? Well, males aged 14-34.

Tidbit: Yesterday the savvy John Authers at Bloomberg made a point almost in passing that is worth hanging on to. Maybe copy it out and tape it to your monitor. “The big bond market moves of the last two years may have had more to do with an attempt to discount what the Fed might do in response to the story it perceived, not with inflation per se.”

Never was any market comment more worthy. For the environment today, Authers goes on: “Stripping out the noise, the market worried about disinflation during 2019 and into the pandemic, and now it’s as confident as ever that price rises will settle in a range between 2.15% and 2.25%” and here is the chart.

Without going into all the rest of Authers’ report, his bottom line is that we are in Goldilocks territory. That’s without considering any fallout from the pandemic yet to come and the war in Ukraine. For what it’s worth, Authers does perceive that the US equity market is recovering and properly do, given the recovery in expected earnings. We find this interesting because it posits, without saying so out loud, that the gloomsters chronicled in the BoA fund managers surveys are wrong and will get a comeuppance.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!