Outlook: Today is a lesser news story day in the US, featuring jobless claims and housing starts, plus the Philly Fed index. No fewer than four Feds speak today, including Mester (twice) and Bullard. And oh yes, PPI, previously looked forward to but probably of far less interest today.

The big question is whether this is the dollar recovery we spoke about earlier in the year. The answer is we still don’t know. We are likely to get a pullback today that will muddy the waters. Then there is the fight between risk sentiment and classic yield diffs. If the US and eurozone are doing so much better than feared, risk should fade and the commodity and EM currencies shine again.

We have a lot of interesting events going on but they matter not one whit to FX—Sturgeon resigning, Berlusconi blaming Ukraine for getting invaded, even the surplus of junk in the sky, any one of which could be little green men. Regulators going after crypto.

More relevant is the stock market going up, mostly, while rates go up, too (which is backwards). The money and bond markets have seemingly started to accept a far higher terminal rate, but if there’s the same acceptance in the stock market, the gains must be due to growth trumping rates. This has happened before but usually after a recession.

Here is the FT’s report on this remarkable development

On Wednesday, pricing showed that investors expect rate rises in March and May, with a peak in rates at 5.25 per cent, but then a less than 0.25 percentage point cut by the end of 2023, equivalent to a virtual coin flip between one cut or zero.

“Bets on where rates will stand by the end of 2024 have changed even more significantly, rising from expectations at the start of February of about 2.9 per cent to 3.7 per cent this week.

“Changes in rate expectations have been accompanied with changing wagers on inflation. The so-called one-year break-even inflation rate, showing where investors believe inflation will be in a year’s time, has risen from 2.1 per cent at the start of February to 2.9 per cent.

“That all puts the market more in line with the Fed’s own forecasts from December.”

Note that lying over everything is the miasma of the debt ceiling and failing to pay the sovereign debt at some date or another (the goalposts keep moving). Since failing to pay the debt is unconstitutional, some remedy has to be found. Meanwhile, developing as expected if at a snail’s pace are the multiple charges against Trump. We remain hopeful.

Tidbit: Not to be prissy, but a contract requires some trust in the other party. China is not doing itself any favors by lying about the number of Covid deaths since abandoning lockdowns in December. One big reason: doctors forbidden to name Covid as the cause of death. Granted, this lie doesn’t affect commerce (like production for export commitments), but it still leaves a bad, mistrustful taste. See the chart from the NYT.

