Today we get new home sales, the current account, and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index for March. Nome of these are FX market-movers. The FX market is divided again into baskets of risk-sensitivities, a lot of it fueled by deep uncertainty over The Dollar. Is the dollar going down because the Fed is resolutely dovish, or is the dollar going to recover on rising real yields and economic boom or alternatively, on rising riskiness? How should we think about the vast public deficit about to hit? See the chart.

We know very little for sure since we don’t get volume figures in FX, but one thing may be deduced–"the Swiss franc is marching to a different drummer. The return of dollar short covering seems to be by-passing the Swiss franc and after a blip or two, it remains a favored place to be. It may have gotten a boost from carry trades exiting the Turkish lira and other EMS.

We wrote yesterday that the bond boys are just resting and will be back pushing the 5-7-10 year yields upward, which will in turn favor the dollar and bring back short-covering. But nobody, of course, knows when. Meanwhile, we guess that New Zealand targeting the housing market with regulations and taxes instead of rates is a watershed moment. It’s stronger even than the Fed targeting the equity of job growth. These are not your grandpa’s central banks. Longer run, by which we mean a few weeks, the “commodity currencies” will come back on a resurgence in commodity prices–"if the creek don’t rise.

The creek in this case is the pandemic. Quite how delayed is the European economy going to be with renewed lockdowns? Does the US get a 4th wave? Perception of riskiness in the world at large favors the dollar–"and the Swiss franc. Yen traders are still making up their minds.

Tidbit 1: Last week the Fed quietly raised the amount of reverse repos (draining liquidity) for the first time since 2014 from $30 to $80 billion per day. Yesterday, according to our secret Fed expert, the yield on T-bills went negative and was quoted at -0.0050 at 3 pm. It was +0.09% in Jan and steadily creeping down. The Fed pays zero for the 13-week tenor vs. 10 bp for excess reserves. This is not Operation Twist but it’s not nothing, either.

Tidbit 2: The US joined Canada, the UK and the EU in sanctioning Chinese officials involved in human rights violations. Secy of State Blinken is in Brussels to try to cook up a unified policy. Separately, a Chinese official called the Alaska meeting “useful.” To whom and for what purpose?

Tidbit 3: Adding to the list of things we don’t understand: Aramco made 44% less money in 2020 than the year before, but will pay a promised dividend of $75 billion, nearly all of it to the Saudi government and some of it borrowed to meet the dividend promise. Aramco has the lowest cost of production of all oil companies. Why is this a public company and how can I get some? The only way is via an ETF (KSA) but it contains other Saudi shares, not just Saudi Aramco.

US Politics: Funny, a big majority of Americans favor gun control of some sort, but an increasing number of states allow open carry, including Colorado where a gunman just killed 10 people, including the first responder cop. When it’s commonplace for people to walk around with a gun, how can you know when you are in danger of some nutcase actually using it? You can’t. This is the triumph of some macho BS hiding behind a bogus reading of the Constitution. Foreigners are appalled; you have to wonder whether guidebooks will start naming states that allow open carry as places for tourists to avoid.

