Outlook: Today the US releases include the April trade balance on goods and services, likely a less-bad number (if still horrendous), and JOLTS, which had hit a record high last month for openings. The FX market is in a wait-and-see mode, but it seems improbable it can persist for long, not with the ECB likely to say something on Thursday and US CPI also due that day.

In the meanwhile, more talk about how jobs can be so plentiful but workers failing to show up to fill them. We continue to think the child-care issue is not getting enough attention—last week one estimate said 3.8 million are staying home for that single reason. Last time JOLTS showed a rise in jobs by 597,000 m/m to 8.123 million, the highest level since the series began in December 2000 and well above market expectations of 7.5 million, according to Trading Economics. It can only be bigger this time. We await news of additional pay rises to counter the labor shortage. This is nice for personal consumption/retail sales but just wait, it will also trigger talk of wage-push inflation, too, something we haven’t heard about in donkey’s years. The important part is pay raises for the lowest-paid, something the Fed is watching.

The other inflation-pusher is commodity prices, many of which cannot recover fast due to past shortcomings in exploration and building infrastructure to extract. It may be true that some commodity prices can recover quickly, but not all. Supply issues can be a drag for more than a few months, and then consider oil, the linchpin. There is talk of $100 oil again.

Oddly, the Fed will be loath to talk about inflation problems like this when they are busy saying it’s too soon to talk about tapering. On the surface, the crummy labor market data gives the Fed a dandy excuse to postpone taper talk at next week’s meeting, but it’s not clear the markets are still buying into it. Some were impressed (or appalled) when TreasSec Yellen said over the weekend that a return to normal rate pricing would be welcome, an innocent comment that got a ridiculous amount of attention. There is a groundswell of sentiment that the Fed should not be inactive for too long; the natives are getting restless. That suggests the dollar dive is ending, although it hardly suggests the dollar can or will rally. That can imply FX in narrow ranges for a couple of weeks on uncertainty about US rates.

Geopolitical Tidbit: The EC president echoed the Biden phrase "America is back" ahead of Biden’s trip to Europe. The trip encompasses G7 in the UK, NATO in Brussels, and Putin in Switzerland. Ahead of time, something we think is a Big Deal—Pres Biden spoke with Ukraine’s Pres Zelensky and invited him to the White House in July. Recall that Trump trying to extort Zelensky was the cause of the first impeachment. Zelensky is the hero of that tale along with the handful of US officials who resisted and testified at the trial. We should give the guy a parade.

