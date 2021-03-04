The Dax is approaching a strong time of year. With a large stimulus package planned for the US, global vaccine optimism, and a reflationary narrative there is an argument for higher prices in the Dax ahead. However, one perspective against DAX gains is the relatively slow vaccination program in the Eurozone. Economic data will be key to see how the eurozone is managing.
Over the last 33 years, the DAX has gained 22 times. The Dax usually has a strong time of year between 09 March and 01 May gaining an average of +3.69%. Last year the DAX fell -1.49% during this period. The largest loss was in 2002 with a -7.04% loss.
Trade Risks:
-
A sharp rise in US 10 year yields could cause the US and global stock sell-off.
-
A spike higher in bond volatility would flag the danger of a stock sell-off in advance. Remember, this is about the speed of the bond yield rise. Too fast, and stocks will fall.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index looks for direction near 91.00 ahead of Powell, data
DXY trades without clear direction around the 91.00 level. Investors’ attention remains on yields and US inflation. Fed’s Powell, Initial Claims next of relevance in the docket.