The CAC40 is entering into a strong time of year where it tends to see seasonal gains. Over the last 33 years, the CAC40 has risen a total of 25 times between March 11 and May 01, The average return over the last 33 years has been +3.97%. The maximum profit was +21.08% in 2009. The largest loss has been -7.56% in 2012.
Stock markets are rising higher on low-interest rates, high levels of QE, and large amounts of fiscal stimulus This has been ensuring the dips lower keep finding buyers. Is this now a great time to buy the CAC 40? You can search the data here.
Trade Risks: There is a risk that investors consider equity markets overbought and that could see a correction. It is hard to know when that correction will come, so investors need to be aware.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions
Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.