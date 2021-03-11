The CAC40 is entering into a strong time of year where it tends to see seasonal gains. Over the last 33 years, the CAC40 has risen a total of 25 times between March 11 and May 01, The average return over the last 33 years has been +3.97%. The maximum profit was +21.08% in 2009. The largest loss has been -7.56% in 2012.

Stock markets are rising higher on low-interest rates, high levels of QE, and large amounts of fiscal stimulus This has been ensuring the dips lower keep finding buyers. Is this now a great time to buy the CAC 40? You can search the data here.

Trade Risks: There is a risk that investors consider equity markets overbought and that could see a correction. It is hard to know when that correction will come, so investors need to be aware.

