Australia's Interest rate Decision-day is this Thursday, 6 April. What will the RBA do with the rate, you ask? The consensus is that the rate will remain at 0.1%.
Inflation in Aussie is trending upwards, recovering from 2020 lockdowns, but was sitting at sub-1% last time I checked. The interest rate will most certainly not increase with inflation so low and lockdowns ongoing (Brisbane just completed a snap three-day lockdown last week).
RBA governor Philip Lowe has previously noted that 0.25% was the lower bound with which the bank was comfortable and thought effective. But unprecedented times called for unprecedented measures, and here we are, at 0.1%. In the upcoming announcement, could Mr. Lowe again revise the bank's position on what is an effective rate, and scramble to lower the rate again? Is there any point in going to 0.075% or lower?
Rather than touch the interest rate, my best guess is that the RBA will increase the spending for asset purchases to AU$300 billion, up from the current AU$200 billion.
As we move closer to the Interest rate announcement, a question I have is whether the market has priced in a potential increase in the RBA quantitative easing budget?
Let us take a look at some AUD pairs and the movements over the past few months for good measure.
AUD/USD
The AUD has weakened against the USD over the past few months. Some significant bearish candles occurred in late February to middle-March, leading into a price consolation in the range US$0.760. The big bearish tail that was rejected on April 1 possibly indicates there is some selling pressure lying dormant. The Interest rate announcement on Thursday might be a catalyst to provoke the AUD sellers again.
EUR/AUD
The AUD has strengthened against the EUR all year. In March, indecision was rife in the pair, with bullish EUR sentiment testing higher prices against the AUD but not finding much support. Instead, the AUD claimed ground incrementally until late March, where some gains were erased with a reversal. By the end of last week’s trading, bullish EUR sentiment built some momentum but pushed too hard by the 31st. The AUD settled at 1.54425 per EUR after pulling back a touch with a nicely balanced candle last week.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to gains above 1.1800
The broad dollar’s sell-off helped EUR/USD to recover the 1.1800 mark, although there is no follow-through. Buying interest limited.
GBP/USD reaches three-week highs above 1.3900
Pound self-strength coupled with a weaker dollar, the latter pressured by market’s optimism, to send GBP/USD sharply up this Monday. Eyes on UK progress in the battle against coronavirus.
XAU/USD choppy and rangebound in $1720s
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have been choppy on Monday but have largely stuck within a $1720-$1730 range. Spot prices have remained fairly well supported above the 21-day moving average at $1721, with USD weakness since the arrival of US market participants also helping to keep gold supported.
DOGE lacks bullish momentum after Elon Musk's recent endorsement
Dogecoin price had a massive 30% spike on April 1 after Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX will put a literal Dogecoin on the moon. However, this move didn't last long, and practically all gains were lost within the next 48 hours.
Yes, the Fed will cover Biden’s $4 trillion deficit
Central bankers and their comrades in Washington DC changed course in 2020. The policy shifted from “print money and hand it to Wall Street” to “helicopter money” in the form of direct payments and loans to citizens.