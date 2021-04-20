In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Gold is about to test the broken resistance at 1760 USD/oz as a closest support

The DAX came back to the area of its previous consolidation

The Dow Jones dropped to test the mid-term uptrend line

The EURUSD rose and is aiming for the upper line of the wedge

The GBPUSD broke the upper line of the flag and is aiming higher with a nice buy signal

The AUDUSD rose after the price broke the neckline of the inverted head and shoulders pattern

The USDCAD consolidated below a major long-term down trendline

The NZDCHF finished a nice inverted head and shoulders pattern below the lower line of the flag

The EURCAD broke the neckline of the inverted head and shoulders formation and then defended it as a closest support