In today's live stream, Mike showed some green volume bars in Tesla. He said there are better trades like BTU.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD regains 0.6600, holds on to limited gains
AUD/USD trades at around 0.6640, recovering some of the ground lost on Monday, but still in the red for the week. Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision and Australian S&P Global PMIs to keep trades busy in the Asian session.
EUR/USD struggling to regain the 1.0300 mark
Weaker demand for the American currency helped EUR/USD to recover up to 1.0300 on Tuesday, but caution ahead of first-tier events limited the advance. ECB officials aim for another 75 bps rate hike in December.
Gold stuck around $1,740 as Dollar bulls fight back Premium
The American Dollar lost steam on Tuesday, shedding some ground against its major rivals. XAUUSD recovered modestly throughout the first half of the day, reaching an intraday high of $1,748.81 a troy ounce.
Where is Bitcoin price heading after the thunderous FTX collapse?
BTC continues to brave strong headwinds that followed the fall of one of the largest crypto empires, FTX. Although BTC looked like it had bottomed last week, declines on Monday and Tuesday have erased hopes of a turnaround. Bitcoin price trades at $15,800, down 1.5% on the day.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: NZD/USD – Buy the rumor, sell the fact on a 75 bps hike Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr’s "laser-like" focus on controlling inflation is set to break the bank’s habit of raising its lending rate by 50 bps on Wednesday when the central bank’s board members meet to decide on their next monetary policy move.