New Trade.
Sold Tesla, Apple in NY trading.
That is how much I am concerned the Tesla rally was the last cherry on top of an already very frothy cupcake called the stock market.
My thinking on selling Apple, comes from the line in the movie "The Big Short", where it is said, "no one else is selling the triple A's! Brilliant!
In these Meme markets, that is all you need really to sell most stocks. Having been short Fortescue for a long time now, it may be appropriate to begin looking at what everyone else sees as invincible?
In the case of Tesla, the price action suggests a potential island reversal style top, and should that be correct, it may have been the top for the next year. The added upside, if that is the right word, is that I very quickly know where I will be wrong. If Tesla makes a new high above $1,020. Not a bad risk reward proposition.
Economic data saw US House Prices rising sharply from a year ago, but we already knew that. What was interesting, is the weakest monthly price gain in 15 months. Just 1%. Will it be negative, a fall in US home prices next month?
Having spoken at length about the risk of simultaneous property price declines in both China and the USA, I will leave it to your imagination as to what that will mean.
Have a great day everyone, and this is not the time to be carried away with the herd, thinking everything is all blue skies.
US FHFA House Price Index.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1600 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat around 1.1600 amid worsening market mood, as China Evergrande fears and US-China woes re-emerge. Strong inflation readings globally fuel fresh stagflation worries. Focus remains on US Durable Goods data, corporate earnings and ECB decision.
GBP/USD stays range-bound near 1.3750, closer to monthly support
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3765, keeping the weekly trading range during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair inches closer to an ascending support line from September 29. Given the sluggish Momentum and the quote’s latest break below the 50-SMA, the sellers are sneaking in for entries.
Gold: Bearish divergence, rising wedge direct XAU/USD towards $1,740
Gold (XAU/USD) extends the previous day’s losses below $1,800 heading into Wednesday’s European session. The yellow metal snapped a five-day uptrend on Tuesday while confirming the bearish chart pattern, rising wedge.
Dogecoin price to explode 50% as Shiba Inu profits head to DOGE
Dogecoin price has been on an uptrend for roughly a month, but the ascent seems to have evolved to a pattern that hints at a correction. Therefore, investors need to be aware of a short-term pullback for DOGE, which eventually results in a 50% climb.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision: Inflation prospects headline policy review Premium
The Bank of Canada is expected to continue tapering its asset purchases and maintain its current rate posture when it concludes it meeting on Wednesday at 10:00 am EDT. Overnight rate projected to be unchanged at 0.25%.