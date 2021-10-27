New Trade.

Sold Tesla, Apple in NY trading.

That is how much I am concerned the Tesla rally was the last cherry on top of an already very frothy cupcake called the stock market.

My thinking on selling Apple, comes from the line in the movie "The Big Short", where it is said, "no one else is selling the triple A's! Brilliant!

In these Meme markets, that is all you need really to sell most stocks. Having been short Fortescue for a long time now, it may be appropriate to begin looking at what everyone else sees as invincible?

In the case of Tesla, the price action suggests a potential island reversal style top, and should that be correct, it may have been the top for the next year. The added upside, if that is the right word, is that I very quickly know where I will be wrong. If Tesla makes a new high above $1,020. Not a bad risk reward proposition.

Economic data saw US House Prices rising sharply from a year ago, but we already knew that. What was interesting, is the weakest monthly price gain in 15 months. Just 1%. Will it be negative, a fall in US home prices next month?

Having spoken at length about the risk of simultaneous property price declines in both China and the USA, I will leave it to your imagination as to what that will mean.

Have a great day everyone, and this is not the time to be carried away with the herd, thinking everything is all blue skies.

US FHFA House Price Index.