Recap 3/28 – 3/31 – Monday, the S&P gapped down 5 handles and then rallied about 16 handles into a 9:54 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 33 handles into a 12:16 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 58 handles into the 3/28 close. From that close, the S&P had a 26 handle gap up opening and then rallied another 25 handles into a 9:32 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 35 handles and then traded sideways until 1:26 PM. From that low, the S&P rallied 47 handles into a 3:34 PM high of the day and high of the week. From that high, the S&P declined 107 handles into the 3/31 close.

3/31 – The major indices had a strong down day to finish with the following closes: INDU - 550.46; S&P 500 - 72.04: and the NASDAQ Composite - 221,76.

Looking ahead - We are now in the window for the 3/31 AC New Moon. The next change in trend is due 4/01 AC. Keep in mind this is a very high-energy month with many major aspects bunched together into a small time frame. This makes it likely that there will be many big swings that last only a short amount of time

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

1. A. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.

B. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 3/29 AC – Jupiter 90 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 3/31 AC – New Moon in Aries. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals.

E. 4/01 AC – Jupiter Contra-Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

F. 4/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

G. 4/05 PM – Neptune 180 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

H. 4/05 AC – Neptune Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

I. 4/06 AM – Moon’s North Node 60 US Mercury. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

J. 4/06 PM – Jupiter 135 US North Node. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

K. 4/06 AC – Uranus 90 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.

3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

4/01/22 – 29,193 Music Math days – 4/28/1942 major low.

4/15/ 22 – 16,641(129^2) from 9/22/1976 major high.

DJIA* – 4/4, 4/11, 4/18, 4/26.

Fibonacci – 4/5, 4/9, 4/18, 4/21, 4/29.

Astro – 3/29, 4/4, 4/6, 4/7, *4/11*, 4/12, 4/18, 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4415, 4435, 4455, 4520, Resistance – 4668.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4415, 4435, 4455, 4520, Resistance – 4668.

Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.