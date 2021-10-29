While Gold prices continue to hover around the critical $1800 level mark, Silver could be the metal to watch throughout the rest of 2021 and beyond.
As concerns over inflation persist, Gold is typically one of the go-to asset classes when terms like "stagflation" and "hyperinflation" start to enter the headlines.
However, with Silver prices currently trading near $24 an ounce – it’s one of the most undervalued metals on earth right now and presents the biggest upside potential.
Silver is not only an excellent inflation hedge, but it’s also a key component in everything from electric vehicles, renewable energy to 5G technology. Based on our proprietary research, photovoltaic demand for silver could exceed 3000 tonnes by the first quarter of 2022 – while the 5G rollout – which is only just beginning – will be a major driver of demand for years to come.
Silver is a very thin market that generally has a habit of lagging behind the rest of the commodities complex for extended periods of time – but once it gets going, it really gets going.
Eventually, we’re are going to capital inflows coming into the space – and when that happens, Silver prices will explode to the upside.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
