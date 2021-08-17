The S&P 500 hit its fifth consecutive all-time high on Monday, regardless of the most recent inflation report confirming sticky and high inflationary pressures, and growing Covid worries, which threw the UoM’s sentiment index to a decade low level in August.
But there is no stopping the US equity rally and although it’s disquieting, strong corporate earnings, low US yields and a relatively soft US dollar are the major catalysts for the US market rally. But the cliff between the economic indicators and the equity prices is somewhat unreasonable, hinting that there is potential for a sizeable downside correction. But when?
What could possibly derail the equity rally?
Due today, the US retail sales are expected to have retreated by 0.2% m-o-m in July. A slightly negative read may not discourage investors, as the sales jumped 28% y-o-y in March, 51% in April, 28% in May and near 18% in June. Therefore, a minor slowdown in recovery shouldn’t dent the risk appetite. Unless we see a surprisingly negative number, which would point at a faster-than-expected slowdown in recovery, there is nothing that could stop the US stock bulls from flirting with new highs.
Except for Tesla, which must deal with a formal investigation against its autopilot function and the energy stocks, as oil prices remain under a decent selling pressure. We see solid resistance forming above the 100-day moving average, a touch below the $68 per barrel, on the back of worries that the rising Covid delta contagion will likely slow down the global economic recovery and dent prospects of a strong global demand.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves toward 1.1750 ahead of key US, EU data
The buying tone around the US dollar keeps EUR/USD undermined towards 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from broad risk aversion induced by the covid and geopolitical concerns. Eurozone GDP and US Retail Sales data hold the key.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800 despite upbeat UK jobs
GBP/USD bears the burden of risk-off mood while pressured towards 1.3800 ahead of the London open. The UK's ILO Unemployment Rate unexpectedly fell to 4.7% in June. Covid concerns and the US dollar’s strength continue to weigh on the cable.
Gold: 100-SMA tests the rebound amid risk-off mood
Gold eases inside a choppy trading range around $1,790, down 0.10% intraday near $1,785 heading into Tuesday’s European session. The yellow metal rose during the last four days to consolidate the August 08 slump, before a recent pullback.
Axie Infinity price awaits a 26% breakout
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. Economists expect a minor increase in US Retail Sales in July.