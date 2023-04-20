Stock indexes are mostly flat this week as Q1 earnings deliver mixed results. Regardless of how Q1 earnings shake out, bears believe there is still a mountain of obstacles ahead for stock prices, including inflation that remains somewhat hot, tighter credit conditions, high borrowing costs, and over-stretched consumer budgets. That's on top of a looming debt ceiling crisis in the US, Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, and an accelerating technology war between the US and China.
Recession fear
Most of these worries have been around for months, and are also coupled with concerns about a US recession. A majority of investors expect the economy will enter recession in the second half of the year but as bears point out, analyst are still forecasting earnings growth in the last two quarters.
Forward guidance issued by companies during their Q1 reports will likely have a big impact on those forecasts. As bears see it, they need to be revised down substantially, which could in turn have a negative impact on investor sentiment.
Some bulls argue that many of the ongoing concerns hanging over Wall Street have already been priced in, pointing to the market selloff last year. While stocks have recovered some in 2023, the S&P 500 is still down more than -13% from its most recent record high of 4793.06, which was set way back in December of 2021. Bulls of course are also still betting stock prices will get a healthy boost from a pause in Fed rate hikes which many think will happen at the June policy meeting.
There is a minority that believes a pause could come at the upcoming May 2-3 meeting amid accumulating economic data that indicates the economy is slowing and inflation continues to decline.
Fed
The Fed's Beige Book yesterday revealed several districts reporting slower growth as well as a slower pace of price increases. Notably, several districts also reported declining bank lending volumes across consumer and business loans, as well as tightened lending standards.
Many economists as well as Fed officials believe that tightening credit conditions might actually better slow the economy and bring inflation back to the Fed's target rate. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in March that tightening credit standards could have the same slowing effect on inflation that a Fed hike can.
Data to watch
At the same time, tightening credit conditions risk dealing a severe blow to the economy if the crunch ends up being too severe. Data today includes Existing Home Sales and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index. Earnings highlights include American Express, AT&T, Blackstone, CSX, D.R. Horton, Nokia, Nucor, PPG Industries, SnapOn, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Union Pacific. If Taiwan Semiconductor reports good earnings it should work to keep the overall tech sector supported.
As I've pointed out on several occasions, with the current weighting, how the big tech sector goes is how the overall market goes... tough to pencil in a market crash if you don't see Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Tesla, etc... rolling over and getting hit hard.
No Representation Is Being Made That Any Account Will Or Is Likely To Achieve Profits Or Losses Similar To Those Discussed Within This Site, Support And Texts. Our Forecasts and other Texts on this Website Should Be Used As Learning Aids. If You Decide To Invest Real Money, All Trading Decisions Are Your Own. The Risk Of Loss In Trading Commodities and Stocks Can Be Substantial. You Should, Therefore, Carefully Consider Whether Such Trading Is Suitable For You In Light Of Your Financial Condition. Futures and stock trading is speculative. It involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Futures trading is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.