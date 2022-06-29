Stock investors continue to worry about economic headwinds that some fear could deepen into more serious slowdowns. Those concerns were compounded by data yesterday showing Consumer Confidence dropped more than expected in June to a six-month low.
Consumer confidence
The Conference Board equated the drop to high inflation and concerns about a possible recession. Consumers have a pretty grim short-term outlook for the economy overall, with expectations for income growth, the job market, and business conditions falling to the lowest level in almost a decade. However, bulls point to details in the Consumer Confidence report that also reveal US consumers do not plan to cut back on spending as much as some have feared with future spending plans for motor vehicles and other big ticket items like refrigerators and washing machines actually increasing... so they say. It's just hard for me to imagine where folks are going to come up with the larger lump sums of money with fuel prices +$5.00 per gallon in many parts and food costs at the grocery store significantly higher than in years past.
At some point you have to believe the US consumer will reach a limit on their credit cards and will no longer be able to refinance and leverage their homes. Remember, over +70% of our economy is based on consumer spending, so if it slows so slows the economy.
My question is how much will consumer spending slow? At the moment perhaps not that much, but if energy and food prices stay hot, which I'm thinking they will, and the Fed continues to raise rates, which I'm thinking they are, then eventually the US consumer is going to feel some serious pain.
Q2 earnings
Wall Street insiders are currently estimating Q2 earnings growth of +4.3% for S&P 500 companies, down from almost +6% at the end of March. Many on Wall Street suspect those expectations will be moved even lower as we get closer to Q2 earnings season, which "unofficially" kicks off with results from big Wall Street Banks that start rolling out on July 13.
Today, investors will be digesting another round of comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at a European Central Bank's bank forum. On the data front, the final estimate of Q1 GDP is due today with most expecting a slight downward revision. Earnings today are due from General Mills, McCormick, Paychex, and Stellantis.
No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed within this site, support and content. Our forecasts and other content on this website should be used as learning aids. If you decide to invest real money, all trading decisions are your own. The risk of loss in trading commodities can be substantial. You should therefore carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Futures trading is speculative and involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Lagarde, Powell and Bailey speak about policy at ECB Forum – LIVE
ECB President Lagarde, FOMC Chairman Powell and BOE Governor Bailey talk about the policy outlook at the ECB's annual Forum on Central Banking in Sintra. US dollar gathers strength as central bankers debate inflation, rate hike outlook and recession risks.
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.0500 as ECB Forum kicks off
EUR/USD is accelerating its decline below 1.0500, as the US dollar gains upside traction on Powell's confidence in the economy at the ECB Forum. Investors assess softer German inflation, with the central bank divergence theme in play.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2100 amid ECB's Sintra Forum
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.2100, turning south as the US dollar firms up. Powell and Bailey underscore policy divergence at the ECB Forum. Investors remain wary amid looming recession and Brexit worries.
Gold turns south towards $1,820 as USD gathers strength
Gold Price is falling steeply towards $1,820, as Fed Chair Powell's hawkish stance powers the US dollar across the board. The US Treasury yields are recovering losses, adding to the weight on the non-yielding bright metal.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!