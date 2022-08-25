Fed Chairman Powell speaks at Jackson Hole with the whole market on tenterhooks. What to expect and the opportunities this event may hold.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebound pokes parity, US/German statistics, Jackson Hole eyed
EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate recent losses around 19-year low. Hopes of likely neutral comments from Fed’s Powell at Jackson Hole favor US dollar weakness. German energy crisis battles China stimulus to tame recession woes.
GBP/USD defies weekly bearish channel above 1.1800
GBP/USD clings to mild gains around 1.1820 after crossing the short-term bearish channel ahead of Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair pares the weekly gains after declining to the lowest levels since March 2020.
Gold: Will the recovery extend ahead of Jackson Hole? Premium
Gold price is posting sizeable gains so far this Thursday, extending its recovery into the third straight day. The renewed downside in the US dollar is helping the bright metal gain bullish momentum.
Will Shiba Inu price provide buy signal before exploding to $0.0000200
Shiba Inu price is looking to find a stable support floor that doubles as a launching pad after it undid its explosives rally in under a week. This development could take SHIB to the volume point of control (POC), where large buyers are likely to step in and trigger another rally.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months.