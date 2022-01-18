Based on the relative strength against the S&P 500 (SPX), Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is about to lose its 20-years of leadership.

Watch the video below to find out:

Why Nasdaq is losing its 20-years leadership based on the relative strength chart

How to use Point & Figure chart for price target projection to confirm if there is further upside

Two potential scenarios to happen when Nasdaq become an underperformer

And many more…

Click and watch the video below on YouTube (Pro Tip: adjust the speed to 1.5–2X):