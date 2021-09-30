- Amplify Me: Democratising opportunities in finance.
- Free simulation that can get you hired by the big banks (0:00).
- Technical analysis of S&P, EUR/USD, US T-Notes & Crude Oil (3:04).
- Chinese manufacturing data dips into contractionary territory (6:34).
- UK Q2 GDP beats expectations (9:18).
- Joe Biden's Spending 3.5 Trillion Bill looks to be in trouble (12:01).
- Sintra Update: Comments from Powell, Lagarde, Kuroda, Bailey (17:48).
- Department of Energy Oil inventory data shows a 4.5 million barrel increase in supply (20:03).
- GBPUSD update - break to new lows for 2021 (22:08).
- Taking a look at what economic data is being released today (24:32).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.16 ahead of US GDP, Powell's appearance
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16, pressured around the 2021 lows as US yields remain elevated and support the dollar. Fed Chair Powell testifies as upcoming tapering moves markets. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP is awaited as well.
GBP/USD struggles under 1.3450 as the dollar remains firm
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3450 as the dollar holds onto its taper-related gains. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD keeps downside opened towards $1717
There seems to be no respite for gold price, as the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the immense strength seen in the US dollar and the Treasury yields so far this week.
Altcoins rally in disregard of newest Chinese crypto ban
Bitcoin price inches closer to a breakout from the falling wedge pattern. Ethereum price is retesting the upper trend line of the descending parallel channel, suggesting a breakout is around the corner.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?