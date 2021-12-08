Nasdaq soared 3% on Tuesday, the S&P500 gained 2% and the Dow, which was benefiting from a reflation divergence over the past couple of days added another 1.40%. Not all headlines are rosy, yet the perception is very optimistic.
In theory, such strong gains are sign of instability and should be taken with caution, so we should see some consolidation and correction in the next trading hours. We already see the European index having hard time extending past sessions’ gains.
Elsewhere, the strong risk rally, the easing omicron worries, and lower US oil inventories give a boost to oil prices, but gains in Bitcoin remain timid.
In stock news, Intel will let Mobileye fly on its own, and the announcement has been welcomed b investors. Yet the latest news will hardly help Intel reverse the negative trend.
