Share:

In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by Danielle DiMartino Booth, financial author and founder of QI Research, to address UK and US policy-making, before turning their attention to the wider geopolitical arena.

The two industry experts contrast the Federal Reserve’s stance on gold as an asset class with that of global central banks, and investigate who benefits from the conflict in Ukraine and escalating tensions between Taiwan and China.

Timestamps