All hell broke loose yesterday, as the Russian President Putin said on a TV address that he recognizes the Ukraine’s two separatist regions Donetsk and Luhansk as republics. The latest statement also hints to the end of the Minsk agreement and a clearly heightens the risk of a Russian invasion in Ukraine in the coming days. Putin already ordered ‘peacekeeper forces’ into these regions.
The latest turn of events narrows the chances of a Russian pullback, and the window for diplomacy is almost shut. The US ordered new sanctions on Russia and the new Russian-backed republics; Europeans pledged to respond as well. This is the worst escalation since the Cold War.
After the US-China trade war and a global pandemic, the Russian crisis is the next big thing on the world’s agenda. Unfortunately, governments and central banks have limited munition left to fight back a war-induced global recession.
Market reaction: Russian futures lost near 14% yesterday, the DAX futures were trading 4% lower as Putin was breaking the news, the natural gas futures were up 8%, oil jumped more than 3% and gold advanced to $1914 per ounce.
The risk off mode will likely stay on for the coming hours, but at this point it’s hard to predict what’s next. Any positive news could reverse the bearish action and lead to sudden jumps in risk asset prices, yet a further escalation of tensions, which now became the base case scenario, should further enhance gains in energy, safe haven assets and gold.
US crude flirted with the $95 a barrel yesterday. A concrete military action in Ukraine would mean a severe disruption to energy supplies - and other commodities, and should gather enough momentum to send the barrel of crude above the $100 mark.
Gold has been a solid hedge against the geopolitical tensions, although it hasn’t been a brilliant hedge against the rising inflation and inflation expectations over the past couple of months. There is potential for a further advance toward $1950/2000 region.
In the FX markets, the US dollar remains strong, and the activity on other FX pairs is mostly driven by a solid demand for greenback. The EURUSD is testing the 1.1280/1.1300 support, while the USDJPY loses ground below the 115 level, as capital flows into the safe haven yen. The Swiss franc is also stronger against the greenback, but the gains are more notable against the euro. The euro-swissy fell from above 1.06 to 1.035 in about two weeks. It’s bad news for the Swiss export companies, but it’s good news from an inflation perspective, as inflation in Switzerland remains very much contained compared to the rest of the world, as the strong franc protects Switzerland against a part of the global overheating in consumer prices.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1300
EUR/USD defies the 1.1300 level and approaches weekly lows, as Wall Street accelerates its slump in the last trading hour of the day. The escalation of the Ukraine/Russia crisis spurred risk aversion.
GBP/USD turns red, trades around 1.3550
The GBP/USD pair is quickly approaching its weekly low as 1.3537 as speculative interest rushes into the greenback’s safety.BOE Governor Bailey said they would considering selling assets after the main rate hit 1%.
Gold: Market players rush into safety as Russian invasion imminent
Renewed tensions in Eastern Europe spurred demand for safety. Resurgent demand for the American dollar limits gold’s bullish momentum. Gold nears its recent multi-month high, next critical resistance at 1,916.50.
XRP bulls attempt to wrest control from bears, $0.80 in sight
XRP price continues to recover from Monday’s sell-off. Buyers look to extend the bounce from Tuesday into Wednesday. Critical resistance levels ahead threaten to terminate the recent rally.
This is how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation
Attention is divided between foreign affairs, which meets finance at sanctions, and central banks, chiefly the Fed. Commodity prices are soaring for some items but not too bad for others.