First, on Tuesday the Hungarian central bank is expected to increase the key policy rate to 9.75% so that it is merged with the one-week deposit rate (which was raised last Thursday in a surprising 200bp move). Further, throughout the week, we will get to see the inflation numbers for June. Further increases are broadly expected in all countries and the headline CPI should land close to 11% in Serbia and 12% y/y in Croatia, above 13% y/y in Slovakia, above 15% y/y in Romania and finally above 17% y/y in Czechia. Several countries will publish industrial output growth for May. In Czechia, industry performance was stronger than expected and positive growth dynamics should also persist in Romania and Slovenia. On the other hand, in Slovakia, the underlying weakness and slowdown should already be reflected in negative growth in May. Finally, Czechia will publish retail sales for May and the unemployment rate in June.

FX market developments

Over the last week, the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty were in the spotlight as far as CEE currencies are concerned. While the Czech koruna was holding relatively stable, supported by the central bank’s intervention, the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty depreciated. The weakening of both currencies is driven to a great extent by global factors (strengthening of the dollar). Local factors such as central bank decisions remain of influence as well, however. In Poland, the lower than expected rate hike could have added to weakening pressure. In Hungary, on the other hand, apart from the surprising hike of the one-week deposit rate, the Hungarian government reporting progress in talks with the European Commission could be seen as a supportive factor for the currency. Or at least limiting the extent of depreciation.

Bond market developments

Hungarian bonds suffered huge losses last week as the forint came under heavy sell-off pressure, which led to the Hungarian central bank delivering a 200bp emergency rate hike of the one-week deposit rate. While expectations of further interest rate increases have somewhat stabilized or even eased in peer countries and the euro area, the Hungarian FRA6x9 rate moved up 250bp w/w and currently stands at around 13%. Hungarian 3-5Y yields jumped 110-120bp w/w to 9.4-9.6%, surpassing the respective ROMGBs by 50-70bp. Hungary desperately needs to reassure the markets that some agreement with the EU that would unlock access to EU funds will soon be reached. A pledge to join the European Public Prosecutor Office (EPPO) would probably be the fastest and strongest commitment Hungary could provide at this point. CEE governments will now primarily focus on the issuance of T-bills, while Croatia plans to borrow EUR 1bn on the domestic market to roll over the maturing bond of the same size.

Download The Full CEE Market Insights