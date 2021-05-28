Due to recent developments in the global commodity markets, some market participants fear a longer-term increase in inflation in the Eurozone as well. At 1.6% y/y, headline inflation in the Eurozone reached its highest level of the current year for the time being in April. The main reason for this increase was the development of energy prices, which rose by 10.4% y/y in April. In contrast, core inflation (inflation adjusted for energy and food prices) fell slightly to 0.7% y/y, from 0.9% y/y previously.
We expect headline inflation in May to rise again slightly above April's level of 1.6% y/y. This, however, means that Eurozone inflation will already have reached its peak for the time being, as the upward pressure of energy prices should steadily weaken in the coming months, due to diminishing base effects. In contrast, the momentum of core inflation could accelerate in 2H, as there was a sharp drop in core inflation in almost all countries from August onwards in the previous year. Against this background, we expect a slight increase in headline inflation again from August onwards.
With the reopening of the services sector, pent-up demand could temporarily exceed supply. This could create additional volatility in core inflation in the coming months and cause corresponding uncertainty in the financial markets. However, in our view, this is a temporary development. Due to the expected volatility, we use the average value of the past 12 months of core inflation for our analysis. This value is currently at 0.7% y/y and thus clearly below the ECB's price stability target. However, we expect this value to rise towards 1% y/y by the end of the year. For 2022, we expect a further slight increase in core inflation. For an assessment of the sustainable development of core inflation, the decisive question is how quickly the labor market will recover. Currently, official labour market data are still heavily distorted by generous short-time work programmes. We do not expect rising wage pressures to lead to a sustained upward trend in core inflation until 2023, at the earliest.
