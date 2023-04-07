A relatively minor trigger - a capital increase by Silicon Valley Bank - led to massive global uncertainty on the financial markets. In this environment, it did not take much to trigger a fast withdrawal of deposits from Credit Suisse, resulting in a takeover by UBS. The reactions on the markets showed that the 2008 financial crisis is still very much present in memories.
Nor has the European sovereign debt crisis that followed from 2011 been forgotten, as shown by the widening of risk premiums on government bonds last year, when it became clear that the ECB would raise interest rates. It was not without reason that the ECB decided on the TPI program last summer at the same time as the first rate hike. This program allows the central bank to intervene in the market in the event of a sell-off of an issuer's government bonds. In the fall, risk premiums on eurozone government bonds narrowed, mainly due to improved global sentiment on the capital markets, but also because the new Italian government did not take a confrontational course with the EU. Since the beginning of the year, bond market spreads have been largely stable.
For the public budgets of the euro zone countries, higher interest rates naturally mean a burden. The good thing is that the additional burden will be spread over the coming years due to generally long-term financing. At the same time, however, debt levels in the main spread markets (France, Italy and Spain) are now significantly higher than when the sovereign debt crisis erupted in 2011, so if interest rates were to rise to the levels seen at that time, this would result in a significant additional burden for public budgets. However, like all debtors, public budgets have received support from high inflation and will continue to do so, albeit at a significantly reduced rate. Thus, nominal GDP is rising faster, which lowers debt relative to it. Relative to GDP, debt has thus already fallen in 2022 and this process should continue. This buys time, after all. However, the structural deficits in the countries mentioned (and others) are too high and will eventually have to be reduced.
However, the countries should still have time to consolidate their budgets. In contrast to last year, the development of interest rates seems to be much more predictable, which should keep the nervousness on the markets in check. In addition, the ECB provides not only the TPI program, but also liquidity that has been created for years, which is being reduced, but is still considerable. Furthermore, the ECB holds between 25% and 30% of the member countries' debt. The risks are in a generally uncertain environment and thus nervous financial markets, however, certainly elevated. The extent of the interest rate hikes could surprise to the upside just as much as the economy could surprise to the downside. Countries with already high debt levels would certainly be the first to feel the impact of such and other surprises. So the longer the consolidation of public budgets is delayed, the more the risks increase.
An Easter Bunny came out of the hat – the Nonfarm Payrolls is almost magical for stocks, providing all the ingredients for bulls to run once markets open. The mix of moderating job gains and slowing wage growth is a boon for companies who face a lower risk of recession and need to pay less to their workers.